Ex-Manchester United Star Says Club's Poor Form Is A Collective Failure

Former Manchester United star Mikael Silvestre has said his old team's poor form is a collective failure, rather than focussing blame on the owners as many have been doing.

The Red Devils enjoyed a good pre-season but lost the first two competitive games to Brighton and Brentford, 2-1 and 4-0 respectively.

There is also panic in the transfer market, with only three players through the door at this stage and the window closing at the beginning of September.

Silvestre said to BettingExpert: “The owners are not on the pitch. We have a lot of people criticising the way the club is being run, but I think all managers have been backed financially, and they were given resources to buy players. Their wage bill is huge now.”

“The question now is, how is it being handled? With the recruitment process and also the Manchester United spirit, that’s what was missing."

"The spirit against Brentford was non-existent. Only one team was fighting as a team. Manchester United, individually and as a team, was nowhere near what Premier League commitment requires. They (the players) give up too early.”

United are strongly rumoured to have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid - known for his aggression, work rate and mentality in the center of the pitch.

“We’ve been speaking about the X factor for players signing for United, but right now, United needs fighters, and to focus on the mindset of the players, rather than on the technical abilities. The technical ability, of course, you’ve got to have a certain standard at United.”

“They need to fight at all moments right now. Everybody needs to fight. Only players with the right attitude can help United regain some sort of self-confidence to gain the results.”

He finished: “There are many, many elements that are missing, and we can’t blame one department of the club rather than another. It is a collective failure at the end of the day. And even if it is early in the season, there is a pattern that comes from the end of the last season that is repeating itself again.”

