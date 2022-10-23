Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Has Let The Club Down

IMAGO / PA Images

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Has Let The Club Down

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Cristiano Ronaldo has let his club down after his actions against Tottenham.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday, Manchester United enjoyed a dominant 2-0 win.

However, the performance was somewhat overshadowed by the actions of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who spent the game on the bench and refused to come on in the final period of the game, according to manager Erik Ten Hag, before storming down the tunnel towards the end.

Paul Parker, who was successful for the Red Devils in the 1990s, said the following to My Betting Sites: “No one has the right to demand a spot in the starting lineup.

“He was taking the glory away from Manchester United´s excellent performance against Tottenham because he walked through that tunnel three minutes before the final whistle.

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

“It was very disrespectful to his teammates. He is distancing himself from his teammates at the moment. But Ronaldo obviously has a problem with Erik ten Hag and the board of directors.

“What Ronaldo did is totally wrong. Every Manchester United fan would be disappointed by that. The teammates as well will be very disappointed by him, even though they will never say it publicly.

He finished: “He should be apologising to his teammates. He has left the club and his teammates down, and he was disrespecting Erik ten Hag.”

In the following match against Chelsea on Saturday (Which finished as a 1-1 draw), Ronaldo was dropped entirely from the squad by Ten Hag in order to protect the club's cultural standards. You can hear about what the Dutchman said here.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Old Trafford Tottenham
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Has Let The Club Down

By Rhys James
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Real Madrid Watching Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

By Alex Wallace
Jhon Duran Chicago Fire MLS
Transfers

Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker

By Alex Wallace
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Will Not Play For Manchester United Again Before World Cup Due To Injury

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Justifies Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

By Rhys James
Joao Felix
Transfers

Manchester United Eye Move For Atletico Madrid Attacker In January

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Reflects On Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag instructing players
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Blames Antony & Marcus Rashford Misses For Manchester United Draw

By Rhys James