Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Has Let The Club Down

Against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday, Manchester United enjoyed a dominant 2-0 win.

However, the performance was somewhat overshadowed by the actions of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who spent the game on the bench and refused to come on in the final period of the game, according to manager Erik Ten Hag, before storming down the tunnel towards the end.

Paul Parker, who was successful for the Red Devils in the 1990s, said the following to My Betting Sites: “No one has the right to demand a spot in the starting lineup.

“He was taking the glory away from Manchester United´s excellent performance against Tottenham because he walked through that tunnel three minutes before the final whistle.

“It was very disrespectful to his teammates. He is distancing himself from his teammates at the moment. But Ronaldo obviously has a problem with Erik ten Hag and the board of directors.

“What Ronaldo did is totally wrong. Every Manchester United fan would be disappointed by that. The teammates as well will be very disappointed by him, even though they will never say it publicly.

He finished: “He should be apologising to his teammates. He has left the club and his teammates down, and he was disrespecting Erik ten Hag.”

In the following match against Chelsea on Saturday (Which finished as a 1-1 draw), Ronaldo was dropped entirely from the squad by Ten Hag in order to protect the club's cultural standards. You can hear about what the Dutchman said here.

