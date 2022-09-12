Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag Should Drop Scott Mcominay For Casemiro

Scott Mctominay's performances have been well received since the upturn in form that The Red Devils have experienced since beating Liverpool at Old Trafford.

However, the arrival of five-time Champions League winner Casemiro has put a big question mark on his place in the team. Many expected the Brazilian to go straight into the team upon his arrival but so far he has been on the bench for Premier League matches, only starting in the Europa League so far.

Paul parker, who enjoyed success playing under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s, said the following about the situation to MyBettingSites:

Scott Mctominay IMAGO / NurPhoto

“I think that McTominay has to come out. I still think they can improve without him. I still look at his discipline, the fouls he gives away. Consistently giving, he’s got four yellow cards in six games now.

“He’s gonna understand that going around kicking, fighting people and maybe he’s telling himself, ‘he’s taking one for the team’ is not what you’re looking for in a top four, top six side

"Casemiro can do it better because he’s been doing it longer and playing in major finals for a lot longer in his career.

He finished: "If you’re gonna play Casemiro and you want to get the best out of him, you have to play him with Eriksen and Fernandes. Manchester United can still improve without McTominay"

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon