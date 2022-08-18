Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag's Side Could Get Relegated

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has spoken about the current situation at the club, including the ownership and the team in general, saying that it is possible that Erik Ten Hag's side could even get relegated.

The Red Devils have lost their first two games of the season to Brighton and Brentford. There is also panic in the transfer market as the club look to bring in much needed reinforcements as the window comes to a close. Attention has turned to the owners - the Glazer family.

Parker, who played in defence for United in the 1990s, gave his opinions on the situation to Futfanatico.

He spoke about fans planning to protest at Old Trafford on Monday as they face Liverpool: "That’s not good. There is no bigger game in this country than that (Manchester United Vs Liverpool). It’s one of the biggest games in the world because of the support these two clubs have worldwide."

IMAGO / PA Images

"The problem is you got so many people who have already paid for their flights to come in. Some of them have never been to Old Trafford before in their life and just want to be there. They are going to want to still go in and spend a lot of money to go there."

"So there are going to be a lot of people. It might be only half-full which will look terrible. 35000 in that stadium will look terrible. That would maybe paint a picture as well. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen this weekend."

He finished: “I know it’s only two games, but funnier things have been said before and have come true. “I can’t see Leicester winning the league. Don’t be silly.” There you are. Manchester United getting relegated. They could be though. This could be the same scenario at this moment in time.”

