Skip to main content

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Is 'Killing The Tempo'

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that Jadon Sancho is "Killing the tempo" of Erik Ten Hag's team.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jadon Sancho signed for Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 after being targeted for a long time by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Englishman was widely considered to have been one of the better players in the squad last season, despite nearly all (If not all) in the team having a bad year. Still, he did not impress much, with five goals and three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

This season, many would argue his numbers are getting better with the team's improved form. So far he has received eight appearances and scored three.

Sancho goal Palace

Pau Parker, who played for the club in the 1990s, had this to say about his situation to Be My Bet:

"He (Jadon Sancho) hasn’t justified the fee paid for him. He was the one the club talked about signing for ages and ages.”

“The media couldn’t stop showing montages of everything he was doing and the problem is montages don’t give you enough information about a player He’s getting his ball to feet and he’s killing the tempo. Every time, he slows it down"

He finished: "I’m not seeing anything anywhere near, near that of what you’d expect to see of a Manchester United wide player. He just isn’t. So, I’ve been disappointed in what I’ve seen so far."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sancho goal Palace
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Is 'Killing The Tempo'

By Rhys James
neville
Media

Paul Scholes and Gary Neville's Opinion On Which Rivalry Is Greater Manchester City or Liverpool

By Saul Escudero
christian eriksen
News

Watch: Incredible Christian Eriksen Goal For Denmark Against Croatia

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says People Have Been Unfair With Harry Maguire At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
ronaldo arriving
Exclusives

Patrice Evra: Erik Ten Hag Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Massive Shockwaves At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford scoring against Liverpool
Exclusives

Patrice Evra: Manchester United’s Win Against Liverpool Was Positive Turning Point

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Southampton
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says Erik Ten Hag’s Big Calls Changed Things For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Frenkie de Jong
Quotes

Frenkie De Jong Speaks Out On Manchester United Who Failed To Sign Him During The Summer

By Saul Escudero