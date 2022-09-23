Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Is 'Killing The Tempo'

Jadon Sancho signed for Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 after being targeted for a long time by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Englishman was widely considered to have been one of the better players in the squad last season, despite nearly all (If not all) in the team having a bad year. Still, he did not impress much, with five goals and three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

This season, many would argue his numbers are getting better with the team's improved form. So far he has received eight appearances and scored three.

IMAGO / News Images

Pau Parker, who played for the club in the 1990s, had this to say about his situation to Be My Bet:

"He (Jadon Sancho) hasn’t justified the fee paid for him. He was the one the club talked about signing for ages and ages.”

“The media couldn’t stop showing montages of everything he was doing and the problem is montages don’t give you enough information about a player He’s getting his ball to feet and he’s killing the tempo. Every time, he slows it down"

He finished: "I’m not seeing anything anywhere near, near that of what you’d expect to see of a Manchester United wide player. He just isn’t. So, I’ve been disappointed in what I’ve seen so far."

