Ex-Manchester United Star Says January Will Be Crucial For Erik Ten Hag

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has backed Erik Ten Hag and claimed that the January transfer window will be crucial for him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United appointed Erik Ten Hag as the new first-team manager last summer, who was brought in from Dutch league champions AFC Ajax.

He has made a good start and United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, after a difficult run of fixtures so far.

Louis Saha, who enjoyed success in the later years of Sir Alex Ferguson's time at the club, had this to say to The Games Cabin:

“It’s been a good start. He’s proved that his mentality is very strong and he’s confident in his style of play. We’ve heard nobody come out and complain about his philosophy and the communication is great.

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United

"Game after game you see players begin to understand that you don’t have time to take half a second to look around and work out whether they have to run back or be in position.

"It seems as if he’s got his ideas across to the players and that’s very difficult to do in such a short space of time when you’re under pressure with tough decisions to take and you need results. 

He finished: "He’s doing very well and he’s got some great results. I believe the January and summer transfer markets will be very crucial in terms of getting in more players that he really wants, but the signings he’s made already have settled in and that’s really good.” 

Ten Hag has taken charge of 17 competitive games so far for the Red Devils, winning a total of 11 and losing four.

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Old Trafford
Quotes

By Rhys James
