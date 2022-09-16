Ex-Manchester United Star Sees Patrice Evra Similarities In Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United had a good summer transfer window overall and ended up with a total of five new players through the door. Left-back Tyrell Malacia was the first of which, who the club signed from Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

Luke Shaw started the season as the first choice in the position but after two consecutive losses against Brighton and Brentford, he was replaced by the Dutchman and Malacia has started every game since.

The 22-year-old has impressed especially with his solidity in defence and his aggression out of possession.

Former United defender Paul Parker spoke to Bonus Code Bets about the player, saying he could even emulate the career of United legend Patrice Evra.

Tyrell Malacia IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "He (Malacia) stands the best chance of anybody to go out there and for him to be talked about like people did with Evra and Denis Irwin.”

“His age gives him the opportunity to really grab it and with the good left-backs they’ve had over the years"

“The years they’ve spent at Manchester United and what they achieved. He’s definitely one that is growing into at this moment in time."

"He is the certified number one left-back for Manchester United and could be that for the next many years.”

Luke Shaw IMAGO / Just Pictures

Shaw signed for the club in 2014 but has only performed at times for the club so far.

Parker finished: “And I think that Luke Shaw in his own head knows this lad’s good, this lad’s doing all the things that Luke Shaw should’ve been doing.”

