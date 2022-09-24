Skip to main content

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Club Should Stop Obsessing Over 'Petulant' Cristiano Ronaldo

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Parker has said that the team get "Obsessed" with Cristiano Ronaldo and need a new center-forward.
After many years spent at Real Madrid and Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo finally returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, much to the delight of most supporters.

However, the club have not seen the success most thought the superstar would help bring and new boss Erik Ten Hag has dropped him to the bench in the Premier League - the 37-year-old has only started one match domestically - the 4-0 loss against Brentford

Former United star Paul Parker believes he now needs to be replaced. He said the following to Be My Bet:

“They (Manchester United) need a center-forward. They definitely need a focal point, someone who they can build their team around. That’s the one position now that is looking very weak. Very, very weak.

"If United are just gonna rely on what they’ve got in-house at this moment in time, it isn’t gonna work. As much as Ronaldo does his bit, it’s all about him scoring a goal.

He finished: "I think that the team get caught up in him trying to score, so they get obsessed and keep trying to give him the ball for him to score cause otherwise he gets very petulant.”

The Portuguese international started against FC Sheriff most recently for his club, where he scored a penalty. Other than that, he has not directly contributed (A goal or assist) to a goal for the club this season.

