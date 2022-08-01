'He's Getting There' Ex-Manchester United Star Viv Anderson On Harry Maguire As A Captain

Former Manchester United star Viv Anderson has spoken about Harry Maguire as a captain and how Erik Ten Hag has handled the situation with the armband - saying it looks like "He's getting there" as a skipper.

The 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2019 and quickly established himself in previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's eyes, becoming the club captain.

Since then, though, there have been some questions asked about his suitability for the role - especially following a tough season in 21/22.

Anderson spoke exclusively to UtdTransferRoom, courtesy of Bet365: "He (Erik Ten Hag) can't do anymore; he's said he's my captain and he's bought another center-half so it's going to be interesting the selection. Does he play three at the back, does he play two and leave one of them out? Interesting times for Manchester United."

IMAGO / Action Plus

"The stick he gets is not uncalled for I think, he's Manchester United Captain, it's a learning curve. He's come from Hull to Leicester and there's a big jump to Manchester United and it's a big step up."

Maguire has been used as a first-choice player by each United manager so far - making a total of 143 appearances at this stage.

"The expectations are high, you're going there with huge names to have historically played for the club, so you've got to live up to the expectations."

He finished: "He seems like he's getting there, but on Erik ten Hag, I don't think he can do much more, he's come out and said Harry Maguire will be my Captain next season, so hopefully his performances dictate that."

