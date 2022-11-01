Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Star - When Will Jadon Sancho Start Performing?

Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has given his view on when Jadon Sancho will start performing well for Manchester United.
Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. After two years of being linked with him, the club finally got the winger they needed to add balance to the squad.

The Englishman has not performed at the same level as he did in Germany, though, with only eight goals and four assists in 52 appearances for the club in all competitions so far. Many are wondering when we might see him at his best in Manchester, if ever.

Louis Saha, who enjoyed success as a forward at the club during Sir Alex Ferguson's final years at the club, spoke to The Games Cabin about whether or not he could end up failing as a Red Devil:

“I hope not. There’s a big squad at Manchester United and a lot of forwards. Antony has just arrived and has seemed to gel quickly. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can also play on the wings, so there's a lot of quality forwards. 

"If you’re under pressure to perform because your team hasn’t been playing well for a couple of years, then you need to commit more.

“Players such as Jadon (Sancho) will benefit more when the team around him is fully confident and when Manchester United feel like they’re on top of the world, then we will see the best of Jadon as there will be less pressure on him to defend.

He finished: "The problem is that he’s not got the right balance at the moment but I believe he’s doing alright for the club. He’s a player that needs to find his way and hopefully, soon he can get the right balance.” 

