Ex-West Ham Star Backs Jesse Lingard to Return to The Club After His Manchester United Contract Expires

A former West Ham player has backed Jesse Lingard to return to the Hammers this summer, upon the expiration of his Manchester United contract.

The Englishmen enjoyed a fantastic six months on loan with the club in the second half of last season, but has seen little action with the Red Devils - only making his first Premier League start of the term on Saturday.

Jesse Lingard

Glen Johnson, who used to play as a defender for West Ham, says if he were in his situation he would return to the club.

Johnson told BettingOdds: “If I was him, and perhaps it’s a bit selfish as I have my West Ham hat on, but I’d go back to West Ham."

"He clearly enjoyed it there and it got people talking about him again. He should make the move there and make a name for himself.”

Newcastle United were heavily linked with the player in January, and could be another option for him come the summer.

