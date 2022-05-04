Skip to main content
Ex West Ham Star Says Declan Rice Will Leave The Club Amid Manchester United and Manchester City Links

A former West Ham player has backed Declan Rice to leave the club amid his links to Manchester United and Manchester City.

The midfielder has impressed in the last few seasons, both with the Hammers and with the England national team.

Glen Johnson was speaking to Ggrecon about the 23 year-old: “I think there’s a good 80% chance of him leaving."

"If he’s turned down three contracts, West Ham are going to be sensible about him knowing that he’s not going to re-sign."

declan rice

"And he’s got ‘the big guns’ calling, it’s hard to turn down. So I would say, yes, there’s an 80 to 85% chance that Declan Rice will leave West Ham.”

He was asked where Rice may end up this summer, if he does leave the club.

“Oh God. I have to say City. It pains me to say it, but you’re just going to be getting into finals every year, you’ll be fighting for the league every year."

He finished: "At 23 years old, Declan could be there for another ten years. He could end up with 30-odd trophies, you know?”

declan rice
Quotes

By Rhys Jamesjust now
