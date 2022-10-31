Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season

Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford.

However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo stay until next summer. There are currently no advanced negotiations with any clubs over his future.

Ronaldo was excluded from the United squad following an incident during the Tottenham game. Erik Ten Hag handled the situation well and brought the star back into the set up last week in the UEFA Europa League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Romano has taken to fan platform The United Stand to talk about the future of Ronaldo today. The Italian reporter said;

“I wouldn't be surprised if Cristiano, at the end, will stay at Manchester United until the end of the season, and then in the summer they will sign a new striker."

“I'm sure that United, if they let Ronaldo go, they will need to find a new striker, because otherwise they will keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for sure. It's a domino.”

“Jorge Mendes knows that finding a solution for Ronaldo will be the best situation for both the player and the club, but as it stands, there's no advanced negotiations with anyone.”

