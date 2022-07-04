Fabrizio Romano: Erik Ten Hag 'Insisting' Manchester United Sign Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez, Despite Arsenal Competition

Erik Ten Hag is "Insisting" that Manchester United sign Lisandro Martinez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After the departures of several midfield stars as well as the lack of quality depth in the defensive department, United are expected to sign players in both positions this summer, the Ajax star is one who can play in both roles, and has already worked under the new boss.

Despite competition from Arsenal, the club are said to be confident of signing the 24 year old - with the Dutch boss making it clear how much he values this signing.

IMAGO / ANP

Renowned transfer journalist Romano explained (Quotes via The United Journal on Twitter): "United are confident on this deal. They're pushing with Erik ten Hag who knows the player and are insisting to bring him to the club, But Arsenal are still there. So it's a battle between the two clubs."

He finished: "United have been really pushing in the last hours along with Erik ten Hag, who could be a factor. This is not an easy deal as Arsenal are really serious about the player. Martinez, meanwhile, is insisting to leave for a club of his choice now."

The Argentinian played 36 games in all competitions last season - scoring one goal and providing four assists.

