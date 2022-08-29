Fabrizio Romano On James Garner & Aaron Wan-Bissaka Leaving Manchester United

As the end of the transfer window approaches on September 1st, it seems there still could be a couple more departures from Old Trafford.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain with reports stating that the club's hierarchy are split on whether or not to let the superstar leave.

However, there are some that are definitely available for transfer such as right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and young midfielder James Garner.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has given his update to Wett Freunde on the situation with the two: "In the next 24-48 hours, James Garner could be the next player to leave Man Utd.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka IMAGO / NurPhoto

"And Garner (Who has returned from his loan to Nottingham Forest last season) could be a permanent deal because Southampton made a bid during the weekend but Man Utd said no. They turned down the opening proposal but also Everton are interested.

"Other expected departures from Man Utd are Wan-Bissaka and Hannibal Mejbri. Wan-Bissaka to Crystal Palace or any other club.

He finished: "Then I would mention some of the young players, we have to keep an eye on (Amad) Diallo, on Mejbri on loan. Hannibal can have this opportunity with Birmingham."

Mejbri's loan transfer to Birmingham has since been made official, you can view the full story here.

