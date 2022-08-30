Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Situation

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United - revealing that clubs such as Napoli are an option.
Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined The Red Devils last summer after a long transfer window of trying to find a way out of Juventus. Unfortunately, though, the club's form went downhill upon his arrival and United endured a difficult season.

After finishing sixth in the Premier League, they missed out on Champions League football and the striker is said to want out because of that.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano spoke to WettFreunde about the potential of him leaving before the window's end on September 1st: "At the moment, I can guarantee a hundred percent that his (Cristiano Ronaldo) agent Jorge Mendes is trying to find solutions.

"Jorge Mendes is still working behind the scenes. He's still trying to do, kind of the same move as last summer.

"It was almost impossible to move Ronaldo last summer and then, in the end, he found this Man Utd opportunity in the final days of the window.

There have already been a host of clubs linked with Ronaldo but no club is standing out right now as a potential destination.

Romano continued: "So he's going to try the same kind of solution but it's not easy, not easy at all. He was trying with Napoli but it's absolutely not easy.

"He was trying again with German clubs - Bayern, Borussia Dortmund - early August. Same with English clubs, with Chelsea but Thomas Tuchel is absolutely not convinced about that kind of deal.

"So, Jorge Mendes is still trying, still pushing. So let's see if he will find a solution.

He finished: "But as of now, still no breakthrough in the talks."

