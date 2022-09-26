Fabrizio Romano: When Will Diogo Dalot Get A New Manchester United Deal?

Manchester United endured a tough season in the previous campaign but under new manager Erik Ten Hag, fortune has been far more in favour of The Red Devils.

Many players look like a completely different version of their old selves this season due to the change in form of the team and one of those who have improved massively is defender Diogo Dalot.

The 23-year-old was signed by the club in 2018 under Jose Mourinho but struggled to get chances to impress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He was sent out on loan to AC Milan and returned last season - winning the first-choice spot at right-back from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He still had his critics, much like all of the team did, but fans have seen considerable improvements in his game this season and he is expected to receive a new deal or a contract extension to reward his good form. His current contract runs until summer 2023.

Fabrizio Romano has said (According to The United Zone) that there is an option in the Portuguese international's contract to extend his deal for one year but insinuated that it could be more likely we see him given a new contract altogether and that there is a good relationship between the player's camp and the club.

However, it is said that any new offer will "Take some time" with the World Cup right around the corner (In November).

