Facundo Pellistri Reflects On Life At Manchester United

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has spoken out on life at United so far. The 20 year old winger has been at the reds since 2020 where he joined from CA Peñarol for around £8.00million.

Since the youngster joined United he has had two loan spells at the same club which is Deportivo Alaves in La Liga. The youngster has had a mixed spell at Alaves despite some good performances he didn't find the net during his time in Spain.

Pellistri is yet to make an appearance in a United shirt since he arrived and no one knows when he could finally make his long awaited debut.

The 20 year old featured in Uniteds pre season tour over the summer where he made a few appearances along with scoring in a 4-0 win over Liverpool.

Speaking recently Pellistri has said; “I'm training hard on a daily basis and enjoying everything about life here at this great club, Manchester United. I'm hoping for the chance to be able to get some game-time under my belt. So all this makes me very pleased.”

“I'm quite calm and relaxed about it [making my debut]. As you said, I've played in a lot of pre-season and friendly games for the club but I'm still to make my debut, for a number of different reasons really.”

