Former Arsenal and Chelsea Defender Shares Opinion on Manchester United

William Gallas has shared his opinion to Genting Casino about the current state of Manchester United's hierarchy, transfer dealings, and Sir Alex Ferguson.
William Gallas has shared his opinion to Genting Casino about Manchester United's approach to the summer transfer window.

William Gallas won two Premier League titles with Chelsea under José Mourinho's stewardship. He appeared 225 times for Chelsea before moving to Arsenal, where he played 142 matches.

William Gallas

The former France international spoke about how United's legendary Scotsman would react to the current hierarchical set-up and approach to transfers, 

"Sir Alex would have gone mad if he had to deal with this Man United board - he'll be so disappointed right now.

"Sir Alex would have been mad with this board, he would have got players before the end of the transfer market window. 

Sir Alex Ferguson

"All clubs seem to get deals last minute now, and so are Man United right now. 

"That's why Man United have spent so much money, they are buying players just to make the fans happy, but the players end up not performing. 

"I'm sure Sir Alex is not happy with the current situation at the club."

Gallas voiced concern over United's current negotiation with Juventus' ill-disciplined midfielder and fellow France international, Adrien Rabiot,

"Adrien Rabiot is a poor signing for Man United. I'm not sure it's not a good choice to bring him to Man United

"Rabiot was a good player when he played at PSG, when he went to Juventus, he hasn't had a good season."

Adrien Rabiot

Fans have reacted to the deal on Twitter with a certain bemusement. 

Rabiot's negotiation comes after United were forced out of a move for Marko Arnouatovic due to the fanbase's strong discontent.

Gallas continued, "Maybe he will return to form at Manchester United, but the Premier League is tougher and more physical, he needs to be ready for it. 

"Players don't understand the levels of physicality of the Premier League until they witness it first-hand."

This insight comes from a player who was not short of controversy during his career, creating a discerning dialogue about Rabiot.

Gallas was stripped of his Arsenal captaincy due to an off-field media appearance and later transferred to cross-city vehement rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

