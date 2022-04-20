Former Defender Believes Players Don't Want to Join Manchester United Anymore

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes that players don't want to join United anymore because of much of a high-pressure environment they will step into.

United took a 4-0 loss against Liverpool on Tuesday, as a Mohamed Salah brace and a goal each from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane temporarily lifted Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of the table.

Parker spoke to BettingExpert recently and he talked about why players are unwilling to come to United and they fear being given the 'Harry Maguire treatment' by the fans.

The former defender said: "You’re going to buy a bunch of players, and to convince all of them together that there are good players around them. Cause I mean, if you go out and buy one great player, he’s not gonna come to Manchester United because he knows it’s gonna be too much pressure put on him.”

“So, United is about to try to get quality players to come to them, cause they know if they go there, expectations are going to be too much, and as much as they wanna play for Manchester United, and put themselves in that position, there’s only so much you want to put on yourself."

"Cause you don’t really want the Harry Maguire treatment, do you?"

While Maguire has had his struggles this season, a fair amount of United players have also been below par in the campaign so far.

With Erik ten Hag on the verge of being appointment, there is belief that the side can make some new signings in the summer.

