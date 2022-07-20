Skip to main content

Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson On Manchester United Being Able To Close The Gap This Season

According to claims, the former Liverpool star has shared his point of view on Manchester United closing the gap with the other big Premier League teams.

In the past when the Red Devils were successful it was very easy for the bosses to sign new players as everybody wanted to join the club.

Fred and Anthony Elanga celebrate vs Leeds

The Old Trafford side was any player's dream, however, the years have passed and Manchester United have fallen behind their bitter rivals, especially Liverpool and Manchester City.

The last season was hardly endured by the Red Devils as they almost had to play the UEFA Conference League if West Ham had won one more game in the last days of the Premier League.

Once the season was over, the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag was ready to take on the coaching role with Manchester United.

Of course, the 52-year-old had his demands in order to accept the job. Many toxic players left the Theatre of Dreams and the changes were set up to begin.

According to an interview from Genting Casino made to the former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson on Manchester United's capacity to close the gap he said:

"It's not about signing people, as they have already been signing people for a lot of money who are apparently at the top of their game but it's just not working."

"I think they have some good individuals; they just need to find a way of playing. They don't play as a team and if I asked you what style of play they have, I don't think you can answer it."

"They just seem to pick 11 players and that's nowhere near good enough if you are trying to close the gap."

Author Verdict:

It might have been the case in the past but in the present Manchester United has Erik Ten Hag who is working hard in creating a strong bond among the players and staff.

