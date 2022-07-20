Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Spoke About Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag And His Capabilities To Improve The Squad

According to a recent interview, former Liverpool defender Glan Johnson has given his thoughts on how Erik Ten Hag could turn around Manchester United.

The last season was certainly one of the worst campaigns ever played by the Red Devils and there are some factors that back this information up.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The first one, having way too many defensive mistakes led the Old Trafford side to concede the most goals in a single season since the Premier League started.

Second, as a consequence of having conceded so many goals, the club, therefore, lost several games and dropped enough points to be left out of the UEFA Champions League.

The best thing that could happen to the Manchester United fans was reaching the end of the season and the arrival of the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag.

Since the 52-year-old arrival, there have been many changes inside the Old Trafford side, like fitness rules and eating specific foods for the players. Discipline in general terms.

According to an interview for Genting Casino, the former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson shared his thoughts on Erik Ten Hag and his capabilities to turn Manchester United around:

"He has a tough job on his hands. They have a good squad with fantastic individuals but it is a tough job."

"It's a fantastic club and one of the biggest in the world but he needs to get them playing as a team."

"It will be tough and he'll be up against it but he has the ammunition to turn them around."

Author Verdict:

Even other former professional players recognize the work of the Dutchman and believe he is going to do a great job with the Red Devils.

