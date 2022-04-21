Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ex-Manchester United Defender Warns Bundesliga Star About Potential Old Trafford Switch

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has warned RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku about a potential move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Nkunku has been heavily linked with a move to United and it has been stated that Ralf Rangnick has a liking for the Frenchman, with both having worked in the Red Bull network.

Christopher Nkunku

Parker was speaking about United's interest in Nkunku in an interview with Bettingexpert and he believes that a move to Manchester could cost the Frenchman his career at this point.

The ex-England full-back stated: "Will it be the right choice for him (Christopher Nkunku) to come in there and put everything that he’s earned in Germany to come and play in the Premier League for Manchester United?”

“Cause I’m not highly recommending it to go there (Man Utd) at this moment in time cause it could cost you your career.”

Parker also compared Nkunku's situation to that of Jadon Sancho, claiming: “The problem you got there, is that Manchester United went and got (Jadon) Sancho, who showed good form, and good stats while at Dortmund."

"You know, he’s moved into a little bit more of a high-pressure league. But there should be something there and it’s not materialising."

“He chose to come to the right team at the wrong time.”

In the current campaign, Nkunku has hugely impressed. In 30 Bundesliga appearances, he has racked up 17 goals and he has also picked up 15 assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Christopher Nkunku
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Defender Warns Bundesliga Star About Potential Old Trafford Switch

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, 28. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig am 02.04.2022 im Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Leipzigs Konrad Laimer läuft mit dem Ball am Fuß
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested in RB Leipzig Konrad Laimer

By Alex Wallace7 minutes ago
Mike Phelan
News

Mike Phelan Set to Leave Manchester United Upon Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Rhys James3 hours ago
ten hag 4
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Speaks Out on The 'Honour' of Becoming Manchester United Manager

By Rhys James7 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Official: Erik Ten Hag Appointed Manchester United Manager

By Damon Carr7 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Manchester United Players Told of Imminent Erik Ten Hag Appointment

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Harry Maguire Losing Trust as Manchester United Leader

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
Nemanja Matic and Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: Agent Close to European Giants Working on Manchester United Sale

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago