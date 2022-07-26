Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville Advises Frenkie De Jong To Take Legal Action Against Barcelona

According to reports, former Manchester United player Gary Neville suggests Midfielder Frenkie De Jong should consider taking legal action against Barcelona.

There are a lot of questions regarding the way the Cules are operating in the market. In the past, Barcelona could not offer Lionel Messi a new contract which was previously agreed upon.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

This forced a surprising move to Paris Saint-Germain, now this summer window they were struggling to sign players and then managed to land Raphina and Lewandowski.

Frenkie De Jong is not entitled to the 17 million euros he is owed until his contract expires.

That explains why Barca are reluctant to pay it now as they’ve got a number of other problems to take care of like securing the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

On the other hand, other outlets claim that the Dutchman would be open to taking a cut on his salary to stay at the Blaugrana. De Jong's contract expires on 2026.

According to a report from the Independent: Barcelona have offered the 25-year-old to pay him 7 million euros instead of the 17 million euros originally owed in deferred wages.

IMAGO / PA Images

This is the main reason the Frenkie De Jong signing took all summer, also, the number 21 is happy in Barcelona and does not want to leave.

Gary Neville reacted to 'the Cules' behaviour towards the Dutch Midfielder and said:

"De Jong should consider legal action against Barcelona and all players should be behind him!"

"A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it."

Author Verdict:

Sadly, Barcelona are doing this because they need signings too, I could not imagine how De Jong is feeling about the situation.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon