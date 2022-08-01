Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo's Potential Exit And His Replacement

The former Manchester United Centre-back Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance with the Red Devils and his replacement given a potential exit.

The Portuguese Striker is set to stay at the Old Trafford side following a dramatic saga about leaving to a club that would play the UEFA Champions League the next season.

The 37-year-old had a fantastic campaign the last season, Ronaldo participated in 37 matches for Manchester United, managing to score 24 goals in all competitions.

Rio Ferdinand talked in an interview via Twitter about Cristiano Ronaldo's performance the last season and what could happen if he would leave the Red Devils this summer. He said:

"If you would have a chance to drop someone in this club now, who would it be? Would be Him.

"But the biggest thing to me is, from few Man United where are you going to find 20 goals? If you let Cristiano Ronaldo go, where are the 20 goals coming from?

"I bet you believe in Martial, Rashford and Sancho, to be out to fill that void if he (Erik Ten Hag) thinks that, he feels that, he's comfortable doing that, Cristiano probably goes to another team.

"The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is not being let go anywhere, it's estimated that they want him back in the building, because I know he's going again 20 goals this season.

Then he was asked, "If he (Ronaldo) does stay, do you think maybe now It would be at his age now that he should potentially accept a slightly less problem row?"

Ferdinand answered, "Based on what? His age? Last season Cristiano was the top goal scorer"

Interviewer: "He was but, I mean he did not finish that high"

Rio Ferdinand ended by saying, "He's done what he's meant to do which is score goals"

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Author Verdict:

Rio Ferdinand has spoken from his feet, and I believe as a United fan that Cristiano Ronaldo will indeed score more than 20 goals this season.

