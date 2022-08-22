Former Manchester United Defender Says They Need A Miracle To Beat Liverpool

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra says that they need a miracle if they are to beat Liverpool on Monday night following their poor start to the Premier League season.

Patrice Evra has had his say on United’s upcoming fixture against Liverpool, alluding to his opinion that they will need a miracle to get a result against their rivals.

The Frenchman is familiar with the stature of the game and what it takes to beat Liverpool in a game of this stature and rivalry.

Both sides have had a struggling start to the campaign and will both be looking to get their seasons underway in the clash at Old Trafford.

Speaking about United exclusively to Betfair, Evra said;

“Things can't get any worse despite the next game, against Liverpool we will need a miracle. The only positive thing is Liverpool haven't won a game yet, so they also don't look ready yet.

Since Mane left, there's been a big gap there. Mane was as important as Salah for the team. Klopp has to adapt the team in a different way. It's interesting, United can surprise everyone but it's going to be tough.

Maybe this match can boost the players’ confidence. Liverpool are not at the level of Man City at the moment, and I know they will get back. I'm positive about Liverpool turning things around, and it hurts me to say that.

Last year, I remember they struggled when Van Dijk was injured, but they still went toe to toe with City for the league title, so they will come back and I trust Klopp and Liverpool. Now, I don't trust Man United.

We are touching rock bottom right now, it wouldn't surprise me if we beat Liverpool. We can't do anything worse.

Last season, Liverpool won 4-0, but it could have been more, it was like a training session. If Liverpool are arrogant, we can beat them. But if Liverpool come into this game motivated after they haven't won any of their first two then they will destroy us.”

