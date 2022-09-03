Skip to main content

Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar Speak On Antony Transfer

The Manchester United living legend has spoken out on how the Red Devils landed the Brazilian Winger right before the end of the summer window.

To complete the summer signings Manchester United had left to search in the market for a Forward and a backup Goalkeeper. That was how in the last days of the transfer window the Reds managed to bring in Antony from Ajax and Martin Dubravka.

The 22-year-old waited during the entire summer for his desired move to a better club and the Red Devils were considered by the former Ajax as his best option to level up in his football career.

However, Ajax did not want to let Antony go as they had sold six of their best players during the summer, one of them was Lisandro Martinez who was already a Manchester United addition.

Antony at Ajax

This past Sunday, Erik Ten Hag's side made a final improved bid to Ajax for the former Sao Paulo player of 100 million euros with the Dutch side accepting the obscene amount of money making it the most expensive transfer fee in Eredivisie history.

Today Antony experimented his first training session with [Manchester] United at Carrington Training Ground where he seemed happy to be reunited with his former manager Erik Ten Hag.

According to a report from The European Lad via Twitter, Edwin Van Der Sar spoke out on the Antony move to Old Trafford, the former United Goalkeeper said:

Antony playing for Ajax

"It's not very different than other times when you receive an offer through.. I almost wanted to say through fax.. but this is no longer the case. Through e-mail. We said "no" because it was never our intention to sell Antony."

"Eventually there are offers coming in that make us reach a turning point. At the end of the day football is also a business. I understand the technical area wants to keep everyone together, but we don't live in this perfect world."

Edwin Van Der Sar talking from his feet, there is often a turning point and Manchester United always knew that, Erik Ten Hag's persistance played a key role to land the Brazilian International who is set to play in the World Cup this November.

