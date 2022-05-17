Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar Told Fans What To Expect With Erik Ten Hag

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar worked with Erik Ten Hag at Ajax, before the Dutch manager joined the Red Devils.

Ten Hag began coaching at Ajax in early 2018 under hard circumstances when he was appointed manager back then in Amsterdam.

Van Der Sar said that it could be used to resemble United's situation nowadays he stated:

"We had a bad summer and a messy start to the season," He added. "From a sporting point of view, European elimination [from the Champions League preliminaries] was the low point.

"Marc Overmars and I have frequently spoken in the months afterwards about the permanent volatility of the first team. We are not confident that we will achieve the level that we are striving for with Ajax in this way.''

Erik Ten Hag will be handed a United side in a similar unstable situation, just like he did at Ajax.

The Dutchman found a failing Ajax team in January 2018 and now leaves Amsterdam winning his third Eredivisie title in a row.

That is what an outstanding manager does, that experience will be useful for a Manchester United that is desperately needing help to come back up.

Ten Hag arrived just to see an Ajax that was having a tough season and that were also struggling, and it did not take long to put the Dutch side back where they belonged.

The Red Devils are hoping to see something similar happening to them, the fans have waited for long enough and are eager to see United reaching the glory once again.

