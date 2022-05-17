Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar Told Fans What To Expect With Erik Ten Hag
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar worked with Erik Ten Hag at Ajax, before the Dutch manager joined the Red Devils.
Ten Hag began coaching at Ajax in early 2018 under hard circumstances when he was appointed manager back then in Amsterdam.
Van Der Sar said that it could be used to resemble United's situation nowadays he stated:
"We had a bad summer and a messy start to the season," He added. "From a sporting point of view, European elimination [from the Champions League preliminaries] was the low point.
"Marc Overmars and I have frequently spoken in the months afterwards about the permanent volatility of the first team. We are not confident that we will achieve the level that we are striving for with Ajax in this way.''
Erik Ten Hag will be handed a United side in a similar unstable situation, just like he did at Ajax.
The Dutchman found a failing Ajax team in January 2018 and now leaves Amsterdam winning his third Eredivisie title in a row.
That is what an outstanding manager does, that experience will be useful for a Manchester United that is desperately needing help to come back up.
Ten Hag arrived just to see an Ajax that was having a tough season and that were also struggling, and it did not take long to put the Dutch side back where they belonged.
The Red Devils are hoping to see something similar happening to them, the fans have waited for long enough and are eager to see United reaching the glory once again.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon