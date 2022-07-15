Former Manchester United Player Mikael Silvestre Says Christian Eriksen Will Suit Erik Ten Hag’s Style Of Play

Former Manchester United defender, Mikael Silvestre has spoken about the signing of Christian Eriksen and how the Danish international suits Erik Ten Hag’s style of play at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have announced the signing of Eriksen on a 3 year deal and the player will be apart of Ten Hag’s new look squad for the 22/23 season.

The Danish international is a creative midfielder that will be a good rotational option to compete with Bruno Fernandes and is an ideal, experienced player to replace the outgoing Juan Mata.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Mata left Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

Former United defender, Silvestre has been speaking on the signing of Eriksen and how he sees the Danish international as the ideal replacement for Mata;

“It looks like Christian Eriksen could be a replacement for Juan Mata. In terms of quality and the mentality, he’ll be a great addition to this group of players.”

Silvestre then also commented on how Eriksen is familiar with the Premier League, having spent time at Tottenham and most recently Brentford.

“It’s a good signing as he knows the Premier League and his style of play suits Ten Hag’s.”

Ten Hag is a fan of Eriksen and was a big reason as to why the Danish playmaker has been signed.

