Skip to main content

Former Manchester United Player Mikael Silvestre Says Christian Eriksen Will Suit Erik Ten Hag’s Style Of Play

Former Manchester United defender, Mikael Silvestre has spoken about the signing of Christian Eriksen and how the Danish international suits Erik Ten Hag’s style of play at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have announced the signing of Eriksen on a 3 year deal and the player will be apart of Ten Hag’s new look squad for the 22/23 season. 

The Danish international is a creative midfielder that will be a good rotational option to compete with Bruno Fernandes and is an ideal, experienced player to replace the outgoing Juan Mata. 

eriksen denmark

Mata left Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract. 

Former United defender, Silvestre has been speaking on the signing of Eriksen and how he sees the Danish international as the ideal replacement for Mata;

“It looks like Christian Eriksen could be a replacement for Juan Mata. In terms of quality and the mentality, he’ll be a great addition to this group of players.”

Silvestre then also commented on how Eriksen is familiar with the Premier League, having spent time at Tottenham and most recently Brentford.

“It’s a good signing as he knows the Premier League and his style of play suits Ten Hag’s.”

Ten Hag is a fan of Eriksen and was a big reason as to why the Danish playmaker has been signed. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Eriksen
Quotes

Former Manchester United Player Mikael Silvestre Says Christian Eriksen Will Suit Erik Ten Hag’s Style Of Play

By Alex Wallace50 seconds ago
Martinez
Transfers

Lisandro Martinez Boards Plane To Manchester To Complete Manchester United Move

By Rhys James37 minutes ago
eriksen denmark
News

Eriksen After Signing For Manchester United: 'I Still Have Major Ambitions In The Game'

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Iqbal
Match Day

Manchester United Youngsters Impress in Erik Ten Hag's Opening Pre-Season Matches

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
united flag
Quotes

Ex-Chelsea Star Backs Arsenal To Finish Above Manchester United In The Premier League Next Season

By Rhys James3 hours ago
de jong smile
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre: Frenkie De Jong Put Off By Manchester United As They’re Not An Attractive Proposition

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre Says Harry Maguire Remains Manchester United Captain Due To Lack Of Options For The Armband

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

John Murtough Speaks Out On Christian Eriksen Signing

By Soumyajit Roy4 hours ago