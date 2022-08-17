Skip to main content

Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave

A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.

Having won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, Andrei Kanchelskis knows what it takes to be successful at United. 

The former United man has had his say on the problems at Old Trafford in recent times and has singled out Cristiano Ronaldo for criticism. 

Kanchelskis believes that Ronaldo has a big ego, similar to that of Paul Pogba and that the striker needs to leave the club. 

Speaking exclusively to United Transfer Room via OLBG, Andrei Kanchelskis said;

“The Ronaldo situation is similar to Pogba. When United are doing well there is no problem, but when United start losing or struggle, they start saying 'I'm not happy, players are not good enough, United are not good enough'. Okay? Move! Go away! This is the same situation with Ronaldo, he only plays for himself, not for Manchester United. If he's not happy, then ‘thank you Ronaldo, now go elsewhere’.

Ronaldo isn't the same as when he originally joined from Sporting Lisbon, now he's a big player and has a big ego, he wants to be winning and play in the Champions League. If this is what he wants he can go.”

