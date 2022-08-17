Former Manchester United Player Says Sir Alex Ferguson Should Return To Management

A former Manchester United title winner has spoken out about the current troubles of United and has made a very strong claim that United should have Sir Alex Ferguson back in the hot seat as club manager.

Former Manchester United midfielder Andrei Kanchelskis has spoken out about the current situation at Old Trafford.

Boldly, the two time Premier League winner has said that United should have Sir Alex Ferguson return to management at the club.

Speaking to OLBG, Kanchelskis said the following about his former manager;

IMAGO / PA Images

“One way for Manchester United to recover is for Sir Alex Ferguson to return to coaching at United. It's a big decision, but this is the chance to, because why not? Sir Alex is still working at Manchester United, he knows everyone, he could change everything at the club if he came back.

United needs to change everything in the club. United need to change the mentality of the players and they need an experienced coach.

Sir Alex would not pay high prices for every player, he bought players who wanted to play for Manchester United. Now United sign players for £50-£100 million, for players who don't even want to play for Man United! United need to change everything, the directors, the players, inside the club, they need to change the mentality, make it into a family again, now it's mixed emotions in the changing room. Players need to be excited for the next games and have the mentality that they are going to win them.

The situation at Manchester United is terrible because they're bottom of the table and there are problems with the players, the coach and in the boardroom. Especially with Ronaldo, he's a big name and a big player, but he's not acting like he did when he first joined Manchester United.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon