Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players.

Poyet who currently manages international side, Greece played for two sides in the Premier League during his career. 

The former midfielder was at Chelsea between 1997 and 2001 and then Spurs from 2001 to 2004 making just shy of 200 appearances for both sides combined. 

Poyet has had his say on United’s opening day defeat to Brighton where he has called the Red Devils a mess and has directed the blame towards the players. 

United Brighton Old Trafford 22-23

Speaking to Lord Ping, Gus Poyet said;

“It has been a difficult summer for Manchester United. After Mourinho left, it was clear the problem was not with the manager, but everyone still thinks it is. David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are all top managers, it's definitely down to the players now.

To be a Manchester United player, you need to have quality technically, physically, tactically, but most importantly, mentally. Certain players that have been there for years are not coping with the situation well mentally. It's the players who play, not the coach.

We're talking about Ronaldo again as the problem, but they lost because Brighton did their jobs. We need to stop thinking it's the manager's fault. I can't see how Manchester United will recover, it does not look easy from the outside.”

