Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

A former Premier League midfielder has stated his opinion that Christian Eriksen should be handed the Manchester United captaincy.

Harry Maguire currently remains as the Manchester United captain but due to his lack of game time this season, Bruno Fernandes has worn the armband more often than Maguire. 

However, a former Premier League midfielder has said that he thinks that new United signing Christian Eriksen should be handed the armband instead of Maguire. 

Eriksen has made a real impact since his arrival at Old Trafford and has been one of Erik Ten Hag’s go to players in his team selections. 

However it is unclear whether Ten Hag would be open to changing his captaincy mid way through the season. 

Erik ten Hag instructing players

Eriksen shows his leadership in the side from game to game, his role in midfield allows him to dictate the play throughout the entire team. 

The experienced midfielder would make a great captain, especially according to former Premier League midfielder Emmanuel Petit. 

Speaking to Lord Ping, Petit said that Eriksen should be handed the captaincy at United due to a number of qualities, he said;

“The one player that should receive the Manchester United captaincy is Christian Eriksen. He has the personality and the character and he always gives the best version of himself on the pitch.”

“Raphael Varane has played at a very good level, but he's very shy and doesn't have the temper or the personality to be the Manchester United captain.”

Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
