Skip to main content

Former Premier League Midfielder Says Manchester United Have Work Cut Out To Reach Top Four

A former Premier League midfielder has had his say on the top four race this season and says that Manchester United have their work cut out if they want to achieve that this season. 

United will face a tough battle in the race for the top four this season with many pundits already calling the race for the Champions League spots unpredictable. 

Manchester City and Liverpool are tipped to finish as the top two in the Premier League this season leaving just two spots for a number of clubs to battle it out for. 

United alongside the likes of Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and possibly other outsiders could all be battling for the last two spots in the top four next season. 

Erik ten Hag Oslo

A former Premier League midfielder has had his say on who he thinks will finish in the top four this season. 

The former Liverpool and Manchester City player has stated that United already ‘have their work cut out’ if they want to catch the likes of Arsenal and Spurs. 

Dietmar Hamann spoke to Genting Casino about his perspective ahead of the new season, saying, “Man United have their work cut out if they want to beat Spurs and Arsenal to a top four finish.”

“Arsenal are genuine top four contenders this season, they just need to be consistent. Both Arsenal and Tottenham are top four contenders and Chelsea and Man United will have their work cut out if they want to get into the Champions League.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag Oslo
Quotes

Former Premier League Midfielder Says Manchester United Have Work Cut Out To Reach Top Four

By Alex Wallace22 seconds ago
Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Report: Antony To Manchester United Is Unlikely This Summer

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Quotes

Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo's Potential Exit And His Replacement

By Saul Escudero33 minutes ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
News

Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Report: Ajax Forward 'Off The Agenda' For Manchester United, Who Are Now Interested In RB Salzburg Forward

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Appointed New Back Staff Member Kevin Keij From Former Club Ajax

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Alex Scott
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Enquiry For Bristol City’s Alex Scott

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Chelsea FC Set To Prepare A Bid For Manchester United Signing Target From Barcelona

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago