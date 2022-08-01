Former Premier League Midfielder Says Manchester United Have Work Cut Out To Reach Top Four

A former Premier League midfielder has had his say on the top four race this season and says that Manchester United have their work cut out if they want to achieve that this season.

United will face a tough battle in the race for the top four this season with many pundits already calling the race for the Champions League spots unpredictable.

Manchester City and Liverpool are tipped to finish as the top two in the Premier League this season leaving just two spots for a number of clubs to battle it out for.

United alongside the likes of Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and possibly other outsiders could all be battling for the last two spots in the top four next season.

IMAGO / NTB

A former Premier League midfielder has had his say on who he thinks will finish in the top four this season.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City player has stated that United already ‘have their work cut out’ if they want to catch the likes of Arsenal and Spurs.

Dietmar Hamann spoke to Genting Casino about his perspective ahead of the new season, saying, “Man United have their work cut out if they want to beat Spurs and Arsenal to a top four finish.”

“Arsenal are genuine top four contenders this season, they just need to be consistent. Both Arsenal and Tottenham are top four contenders and Chelsea and Man United will have their work cut out if they want to get into the Champions League.”

