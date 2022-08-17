Skip to main content

Former Premier League Title Winner Says Manchester United Hiring Erik Ten Hag Is A Mistake

A former Premier League title winning midfielder that spent a number of years at Manchester United has spoken out about the troubles of the team and has branded the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as a mistake.

Former Manchester United title winning midfielder Andrei Kanchelskis has spoken out about the problems he currently notices at the club. 

From the directors to the players and even the manager, Kanchelskis has made his view clear that he thinks that Erik Ten Hag’s appointment at Manchester United was a mistake. 

Speaking exclusively to United Transfer Room via OLBG;

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

“Ten Hag is used to managing in the Dutch league with Ajax where they dominated games and the league. Maybe, it's a mistake for him to come to Manchester United, because he's a big coach in the Netherlands, not in England. Manchester United needs a big experienced European coach.

Perhaps Ten Hag does not have enough experience to take on such a massive role at such a big club. But the problem might lie with the board and directors at Manchester United, rather than the coach.”

Interesting points and takes from a former player however many people would be in disagreement with this point of view and believe that Ten Hag deserves time in the job. 

