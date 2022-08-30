Skip to main content

Formula One Driver Max Verstappen Speaks On Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Formula One star and last seasons World Champion Max Verstappen has had his say on fellow Dutchman and Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag.

Verstappen is the biggest talent in Formula One at the moment, having just won his first world title. 

The Dutch driver is currently leading the Formula One world championship and is on course to win a second world title. 

The Red Bull driver drove a thrilling campaign last season and battled down to the wire with British legend, Sir Lewis Hamilton

Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool

Verstappen has now spoken about Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

The Formula One driver was asked by Sky Sports to comment about the Dutch manager. 

Verstappen has said that ‘it’s nice to see other Dutchmen high up in sport’ when talking about Ten Hag.

In the full quotes, spoken to and now published by Sky Sports, he says;

“It's nice to see other Dutchmen be high up, in the biggest clubs in the world — it's not always easy to have that role but he's a Dutchman, he can handle the pressure.”

Verstappen and Ten Hag will both be looking to make a long term name for themselves in their respective sports. 

The Red Bull driver as previously stated is on course for his second consecutive world title. 

As Ten Hag looks to make his name at Manchester United. 

