Frank Lampard Praises 'Abnormal' Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Defeat

Manchester United faced Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening and despite an early goal for the Tofees, United won the game 2-1.

Alex Iwobi scored a fantastic goal from long range but a strike from new signing Antony and then, later on at the end of the first half, a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo on the break was enough for a win.

The 37-year-old has not played much this season under new boss Erik Ten Hag (He has only had one Premier League start) but this was his best moment so far.

It was the superstar's 700th club goal and opposition manager Frank Lampard was full of praise for him (Quotes via United Report):

"It is just outstanding, isn't it? He's (Ronaldo) one of the greatest players that has graced the game in an era when we have had himself and (Lionel) Messi. The comparison doesn’t matter, they are just both incredible players in football's history.

"To be going and look as physically good as he looks, to keep scoring goals as he's done, the numbers he has racked up have become normal, abnormal numbers become normal year after year, looking after himself in the right way.

He finished: "When he was on 699 (Goals), I wanted him to score in the Europa League the other night because you could feel it might come at the weekend and then he comes on because Martial's got a problem. Sometimes those things happen in football."

