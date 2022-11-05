Fred Reveals He Knew About Casemiro To Manchester United For Months

Manchester United made big upgrades on their squad last summer, particularly in the midfield. One of two crucial additions in the middle of the park, Casemiro was brought from Real Madrid.

The transfer only came to the public light very late in the transfer window and it came as a surprise to many fans, particularly as the club was struggling after back-to-back losses versus Brighton and Brentford.

However, the Brazilian was seemingly attracted to the prospect of helping United get back to their best and has cemented himself as a vital player in the team in recent weeks especially.

Fred, his club and international teammate, revealed what he knew about the transfer months in advance (Quotes from TNT Sports Brazil, via The United Journal). He was asked if it surprised him: “Man, at first, yes. I found out well before they announced it. A few months before, we had already talked, me and him (Casemiro). We had a nice chat. He had asked how it was.

“I explained everything to him, what was happening at the club, that it was not one of the best moments, but which, as I said, would be a fresh start with the arrival of a new coach.

“And he liked the project, thought it would be a cool project and decided to join us. And as I said, we are on a good path. We are winning some games, we have already beaten some of the big six clubs as well.

He finished: “On the pitch, he’s a great player and off the pitch he has a huge amount of experience. So he’s a guy who adds a lot, both on and off the pitch. He adds a lot in the locker room.”

