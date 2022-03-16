French Manager Reveals He Interviewed For the Manchester United Job in December

French manager Rudi Garcia revealed that he was close to being picked for the Manchester United job in December.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, the club looked to appoint an interim manager and settled on Ralf Rangnick.

He was far from the only candidate though, with the ex Lyon coach revealing he interviewed for the job too.

Garcia: “I had several proposals, in England, Spain and France, but the most advanced, and which really came close, was with Manchester United.”

“They made the choice of Rangnick, but that also testifies to the international recognition that I can have, where the leaders only look at the results,” he said.

He finished: “My two places as Italian vice-champion with AS Roma, a Europa League final with Lyon and a Champions League semi-final with Lyon, that counts in the eyes of some.”

