Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

French Manager Reveals He Interviewed For the Manchester United Job in December

French manager Rudi Garcia revealed that he was close to being picked for the Manchester United job in December.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, the club looked to appoint an interim manager and settled on Ralf Rangnick.

He was far from the only candidate though, with the ex Lyon coach revealing he interviewed for the job too.

Garcia: “I had several proposals, in England, Spain and France, but the most advanced, and which really came close, was with Manchester United.”

Rudi Garcia

“They made the choice of Rangnick, but that also testifies to the international recognition that I can have, where the leaders only look at the results,” he said.

He finished: “My two places as Italian vice-champion with AS Roma, a Europa League final with Lyon and a Champions League semi-final with Lyon, that counts in the eyes of some.”

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Rudi Garcia
Quotes

French Manager Reveals He Interviewed For the Manchester United Job in December

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Isak
News

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs on 22 y/o Striker For Massive Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey30 minutes ago
tuchel 2
News

Manchester United's List Of Top Five Managerial Candidates Revealed — Thomas Tuchel Among Those Named

By Soumyajit Roy33 minutes ago
Rashford
News

Watch: Video Appears to Show Marcus Rashford Stick Middle Finger Up At Manchester United Fans After Defeat to Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Ace Makes 'anti-United' Rangnick Claim as Manchester United Exit Champions League

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Robert Lewandowski Prepared to Leave Bayern Munich Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
tuchel
News

Manchester United Looking At Thomas Tuchel Amid Uncertainty At Chelsea

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel
News

Thomas Tuchel is Now Manchester United Number One Managerial Target

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago