Frenkie De Jong Responds To Manchester United Links After The Netherlands Victory Against Wales

Frenkie De Jong has been asked about the links to Manchester United and a possible move to Old Trafford in this upcoming summer transfer window.

De Jong has been linked with United for a number of weeks however there has not yet been a major breakthrough in the saga and De Jong remains a Barcelona player.

The Dutchman played against Wales as The Netherlands came out 3-2 winners thanks to a late Memphis Depay goal.

De Jong was then put in front of the media where he was asked a number of questions including some key questions about his future.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

United want to complete a deal for De Jong however the Spanish giants will be holding out for a fee closer to their valuation of the player.

The Red Devils are not in a position to be used as a financial scapegoat for Barcelona and will stick to a fee they think is suitable for the midfielder.

Tom Collomosse of Mail Sport asked De Jong about his future and the links to United after the game, the Dutchman replied with;

“You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment”

De Jong added;

“I feel fine there [at Barça], so… no news.”

