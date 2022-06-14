Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Frenkie De Jong Responds To Manchester United Links After The Netherlands Victory Against Wales

Frenkie De Jong has been asked about the links to Manchester United and a possible move to Old Trafford in this upcoming summer transfer window.

De Jong has been linked with United for a number of weeks however there has not yet been a major breakthrough in the saga and De Jong remains a Barcelona player.

The Dutchman played against Wales as The Netherlands came out 3-2 winners thanks to a late Memphis Depay goal. 

De Jong was then put in front of the media where he was asked a number of questions including some key questions about his future. 

De Jong

United want to complete a deal for De Jong however the Spanish giants will be holding out for a fee closer to their valuation of the player. 

The Red Devils are not in a position to be used as a financial scapegoat for Barcelona and will stick to a fee they think is suitable for the midfielder. 

Tom Collomosse of Mail Sport asked De Jong about his future and the links to United after the game, the Dutchman replied with;

“You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment”

De Jong added;

“I feel fine there [at Barça], so… no news.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong
Quotes

Frenkie De Jong Responds To Manchester United Links After The Netherlands Victory Against Wales

By Alex Wallace29 seconds ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Both Frenkie De Jong And Christian Eriksen This Summer

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing To Sell Anthony Martial This Summer

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Vitinha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Porto Midfielder Vitinha

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Offer For Christian Eriksen

By Alex Wallace8 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Star Claims It 'Wouldn't Be a Big Deal' to Strip Harry Maguire Of Manchester United Captaincy, But Wouldn't Choose Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Be Linked With Right-Winger Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan

By Saul Escudero22 hours ago