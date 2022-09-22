Frenkie De Jong Speaks Out On Manchester United Who Failed To Sign Him During The Summer

The Dutch Midfielder has opened up on his reasons for not leaving Barcelona for joining Manchester United in the latest transfer window.

Since his arrival Erik Ten Hag has set the signing of Frenkie De Jong as a priority for his new era, unfortunately it did not go as planned for the 52-year-old.

The Red Devils had even reached an agreement with the Cules for the sale of De Jong in the late stage of the summer transfer window following an extense negotiation. `

The Arkel born has always been reluctant to join Manchester United as he is currently living his dream playing for Barcelona, in addition to the Champions League football.

Being a factor Erik Ten Hag just could not offer to the 25-year-old as this year United is playing the UEFA Europa League.

On the other side, the La Liga side were keen on selling the Dutch Midfielder as Barcelona were facing a dire financial situation. The Old Trafford side was offering an 85 million euros package to the Spanish side, such amount looked attractive to Laporta.

According to a report from outlet Mirror, Frenkie De Jong has opened up on his failed Manchester United transfer saying:

"I always wanted to stay at Barcelona and this is why I always remained calm in the summer," referring to United.

"I can't give too much details away. But look.. the club has it's own idea's and I have my own idea's too and sometimes this clashes with each other. But at the end of the day things went okay.

