Gareth Southgate Hints Harry Maguire Will Start For England At World Cup

Harry Maguire has rarely let England down but has had an up and down time at his club, Manchester United.

The central defender arrived in Manchester in 2019 as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signings. He was quickly made captain, which received a lot of criticism as fans often perceived his performances as inconsistent and mistake-prone.

Until this season, he has been trusted to perform in United's team week in and week out. But new manager Erik Ten Hag had seen enough after the two Premier League defeats to Brighton and Brentford - replacing him with Raphael Varane in the lineup.

Many expected that this could mean the 29-year-old will miss out on England's World Cup squad but he has been included by Southgate.

He said this in his press conference: "We don't think the young ones (In terms of center-backs) have done quite enough to push the older ones out — yes, I’m sure Harry Maguire is one of our best center-backs”

Maguire has made eight appearances in all competitions - across the Premier League and the Europa League - with just four where he was named in the starting 11.

Whether or not he will improve his form to the point he starts for United again is yet to be seen. He has not been strongly linked with a move away from the club as of yet.

