Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat

Gary Neville has called for Manchester United owners the Glazers to sell the club, following the defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 at Old Trafford on the first game of the season - only emphasising the issues that fans believe lie higher up in the club.

United have signed three players this transfer window: Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen, but this has not enough to change the team's fortunes on the pitch.

A legend at the club after his successes playing under Sir Alex Ferguson, Neville said this on Sky Sports (Quotes via Sport Bible): "You talk about the players, look, the time has come for the Glazer family to sell the football club, the time has come, it's now. I'm certainly not going to have a go at the coach, the coach need time, a lot of time,

"And I've actually got to the point where I'm not going to have a go at the players anymore because if you've got a business and the people who are working in the business can't do the job for you then you remove them from those jobs."

He finished: "It's actually abuse to keep them doing the jobs for longer because, to be fair, they don't enjoy it either. The reality is, those players either need replacing or supported more with better players."

