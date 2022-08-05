Gary Neville Delivers His Verdict On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Situation At Manchester United

Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation at Manchester United whilst speaking on Sky Sports during the opening Premier League game of the season at Selhurst Park.

Neville is an ex United player and is still very opinionated on the club during his punditry as well as across social media, consistently having his say on whats going on at the club.

Neville is always quick to discuss big topics revolving around United and has now had his say on the current situation regarding Ronaldo’s desire to leave the club.

Ronaldo however has been training ahead of the Brighton game this Sunday but his current situation has not stayed clear of the media.

Neville spoke about the situation alongside Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports on Friday, saying;

“I’m a little bit disappointed in him. Would it be too much to ask him to come out to do an interview to clear things up and tell us what he’s thinking and what’s actually happening.”

“This is messy for him, the club, everybody. We want him to stay, we’re desperate for him to stay, we just don’t like these sagas that drag on; they always look a little distasteful. I think it needs clarifying.”

