Gary Neville On The Glazer Banners "The Only Decent Thing About United Is The Fans"

Speaking to the media after the embarrassing defeat against Brentford this afternoon the former Manchester United Full back spoke about the Glazer banners from the away fans.

Gary Neville immediately started aiming the blame of the current results at the Glazers and their incompetency managing Manchester United accusing them of presiding over an "embeded rot".

He said: "Manchester United have known for eight-10 months they've needed to rebuild the squad for the summer.

"Ralf Rangnick [last season's interim manager] described it as open heart surgery.

"To not get the players in early - the quality of players, the number of players - that Ten Hag needed is baffling and difficult to forgive.

"It's not a stalled market - teams have got their business done. Every club seems to have a plan.

"Manchester United's seems to be, 'let's just look at the Dutch league or players that have worked under Ten Hag'.

"That is not a strategy - you can't do that. That was 15 years ago. You've got to have players identified and the work's been done with the agents.

"Yes, of course, you always try to please the manager if he has got a player he's got really good contacts with. But the one he has got good contacts with, they can't get in - Frenkie de Jong.

"It's a real achievement to spend a billion pounds and be this bad. It doesn't take much to dismantle this Manchester United team.

"United in the past have always answered the fans' anger through money and spending in the transfer market. The problem is that now, no one wants to take their money. That's a massive issue. They can't spend the money.

"It's a great football club, it's a magic football club, it's been the biggest thing in my life and I couldn't be more proud to support the club but at this moment in time, it's really desperate."

When Neville was asked about the 'Glazers Out' banners from the away Manchester United fans he told Sky Sports:

"The only decent thing about United is the fans and they've had enough."

Author Verdict:

Gary Neville talking from his feet and telling the truth, Manchester United needs a new ownership and owners that have ambition running through their blood.

