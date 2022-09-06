Skip to main content

Gary Neville Praises Erik Ten Hag For Manchester United Turn Around

Former Manchester United player turned pundit Gary Neville has praised Erik Ten Hag for United’s turn around of form.

Manchester United have had a major turn around in form since their opening two defeats this season. 

Gary Neville is not one to stay quiet when United aren’t performing well and has had plenty of criticism for the side during their bad patches. 

As a United legend, Neville has a history of being apart of title winning teams in the past. 

The former captain knows what it takes to win as a Red Devil. 

Gary Neville

Since the opening two defeats, United have now gone four games without dropping points. 

United have seen off both Liverpool and Arsenal in that run of perfect form. 

Neville has spoken on United’s major turn around in form and has praised manager, Erik Ten Hag for those results. 

He said; “Well done Erik Ten Hag, the manager must take credit, what he did in that week between Brentford and Liverpool I have no idea, I thought those players would be down and difficult to pick up.”

Erik ten Hag

Neville continued with;

“To get that level of effort and endeavour and to get the result vs Liverpool & Arsenal was something special as a recovery.” 

“Something has happened at Manchester United, somethings clicked, they’ve got something going a bit. They’re not the finished article and there will be bumps in the road, but they’re putting a shift in and that’s the minimum ask and they’re doing it week in and week out.”

