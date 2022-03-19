Gary Neville Praises Leeds United Winger Raphinha Amid Manchester United Links

Gary Neville had a lot of praise for Leeds United's Raphinha, amid rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Despite Leeds' poor season and the departure of former manager Marcelo Bielsa recently, the Brazilian has already matched his goals and assists tally from last season, scoring nine and providing the pass for three.

The Former Red Devils full-back suggested he could move this summer after the impressions he has made, as well as the rumours linking him elsewhere.

IMAGO / News Images

Neville: "He's a top player, I think if they were to go down then a lot of clubs would be looking at him."

"I know he was left out towards the end of the (Marcelo) Bielsa reign, people saying he was inconsistent, but every time I've watched him I think 'I wouldn't like to play against him'."

He compared the forward to those in Manchester United's squad: "He's certainly a level above the players they have on the bench."

