Gary Neville Sends Message To Manchester United Owners The Glazers

Gary Neville has sent a strong message to the Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family ahead of their collection of financial dividends this week.

Neville is currently a pundit on Sky Sports and has a consistent say on United.

The former right back understands the running of the club having spent his career at Old Trafford as well as watching the running of the club from the outside.

Neville has raised a number of questions over the past few years about the running of the football club as well as holding the ownership accountable.

The Sky Sports pundit has held a number of discussions on television about the financial and footballing downfall over the past few years.

Neville has also spoken to fans during forums as well as during regular posts and discussions on social media.

The former player has taken to Twitter to have his say on the Glazers financial gains from United on Monday.

He said;

"The Glazer Family should NOT be taking £11m in dividends this Friday. It isn’t right with the investment needed in the team,stadium and training ground. The clubs cash position is low compared to previous years. An announcement is needed to halt it for the next 3 years minimum."

