Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Gary Neville Sends Message To Manchester United Owners The Glazers

Gary Neville has sent a strong message to the Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family ahead of their collection of financial dividends this week.

Neville is currently a pundit on Sky Sports and has a consistent say on United.

The former right back understands the running of the club having spent his career at Old Trafford as well as watching the running of the club from the outside.

Neville has raised a number of questions over the past few years about the running of the football club as well as holding the ownership accountable.

Neville

The Sky Sports pundit has held a number of discussions on television about the financial and footballing downfall over the past few years.

Neville has also spoken to fans during forums as well as during regular posts and discussions on social media.

The former player has taken to Twitter to have his say on the Glazers financial gains from United on Monday.

He said;

"The Glazer Family should NOT be taking £11m in dividends this Friday. It isn’t right with the investment needed in the team,stadium and training ground. The clubs cash position is low compared to previous years. An announcement is needed to halt it for the next 3 years minimum."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Neville
Quotes

Gary Neville Sends Message To Manchester United Owners The Glazers

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Ruled Out By Manchester City - The Citizens Are Not Interested In The Dutchman

By Saul Escudero5 minutes ago
williams
News

Report: Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag Inform Brandon Williams Of Their Transfer Stance, Following Norwich Loan

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Kalajdzic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Show Interest In Sasa Kalajdzic

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

Report: Tottenham Unlikely To Stay In The Hunt For Manchester United Midfield Target

By Soumyajit Roy4 hours ago
lisandro martinez
News

Report: Manchester United Ready To Beat Arsenal To The Signing Of Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Rhys James6 hours ago
eriksen
News

Fabrizio Romano: Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen Not A Priority For Spurs, With Manchester United And Brentford Still In The Race

By Rhys James8 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Manchester United Preparing Offer For Ajax Defender

By Soumyajit Roy13 hours ago