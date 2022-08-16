Gary Neville: This Is What Would Happen If Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United

According to a recent debate in the English media, the former Manchester United Full-back has spoken about what could happen if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the squad.

Following the bad results from the Premier League start, the first one against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford (1-2).

And the second one at the GTech Community Stadium in the away game against Brentford, a devastating defeat (4-0).

Manchester United started questioning if it is a good idea to let Ronaldo go after noticing his bad attitude toward the club.

Recently according to Sky Sports Monday Night Football, the former Manchester United Full-back Gary Neville has spoken about CR7's exit, he said:

"The problem they have now is if they lose him, there's nothing left in terms of the goal-scoring part of the pitch.

''I genuinely think if they don't bring players in or if they bring poor players in and he leaves, I genuinely think they can finish in the bottom half of the table,"

"I think that is a bottom-half-of-the-table team. That is a massive statement that may look stupid at the end of the season.

"They are demoralised and shot to pieces, it is really bad in there. They have gone back to default."

Author Verdict:

Gary Neville speaking facts, as much as Manchester United hate Cristiano Ronaldo, the number 7 is the only player that will score goals.

