Graham Potter On Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo

On Saturday, Manchester United will face Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The two teams are fighting for top four while being one point within reach of each other in fourth (Chelsea) and fifth (United). After United's dominant win against Tottenham and the Blues' draw against Brentford, many wonder who might come out on top.

Chelsea's new manager Graham Potter has previewed the game (Quotes via Absolute Chelsea):

"I have huge respect for (Erik) Ten Hag. They've done well, not a great start but they've battled back and played well. It's going to be a tough game."

"It's a game of football. You have to analyse the opponent, think of ways you can play. They (Manchester United) have some top players, they have galvanised into an impressive team. We are looking forward to it."

One of the big headlines around the Red Devils' previous match was Cristiano Ronaldo storming off before the final whistle (He was on the bench throughout the game and Ten Hag confirmed he refused to come on). He has now revealed that the striker will not feature in the squad against Chelsea because of this.

Potter finished, talking about the superstar's situation: "I can't really comment, he's (Ten Hag) taken his stance. Then you need the club to support. It's difficult for me to comment because I don't really know what's happened, I don't want to go off headlines."

We looked at the potential lineup we could see from a United point of view here, with Christian Eriksen expected to return fully from his illness.

